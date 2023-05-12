NY.- The market value of Alphabet, Google’s parent, rose as much as 5 percent after the technology giant made its announcements related to artificial intelligence (AI) during its recent Google I / O 2023.

This rally, which slashed profits to 4 percent at market close, added $56 billion to Google’s share value and has helped reignite shareholder enthusiasm for the company’s foray into AI.

This announcement from the Alphabet subsidiary has had the opposite effect to that of the presentation of Bard a few months ago, the tool designed to compete against ChatGPT and Google’s main commitment to artificial intelligence.

At the time, the company’s shares fell 9 percent in a single day.

“With generative AI we are taking the next step. With a bold and responsible approach, we are reinventing all of our core products, including the search engine,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet.

The company announced a feature that displays an AI-generated response directly above the Google search results list. Microsoft’s Bing search engine has taken a similar approach.

User searches offer an AI-generated response along with the traditional list of results on the same page.

Alphabet has also announced a new version of its great language model (LLM), PaLM 2, which has served to develop up to 25 new products and functions that the technology is already launching.

This new model, similar to what happens with ChatGPT’s GPT-4, can program code and is compatible with more than 100 languages.

Other products announced by Google include a search function to identify images that have been generated by artificial intelligence, an AI-related update to Google Maps, a new foldable Pixel and a new operating system for smartwatches, among other products.