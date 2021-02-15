The hoteliers believed in their lucky stars and made Google bend. The giant will have to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros for having constituted a “Misleading classification” hotels in France, announced Monday the Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF). The search engine had substituted a classification established according to its own criteria for the official one, ranging from one to five stars. Laurent Duc, the president of the hotel branch of the Union des métiers et des industries de l’hôtellerie, an employers’ organization in the sector, said he was ” very satisfied “. “This classification made by Atout France has a value, it corresponds to more than 250 points to be respected: surface of the room, presence of a bathroom…” While Google continued to use its “stars” based solely on user feedback. A practice “Harmful” because “Misleading on the level of services”, established a survey by the DGCCRF. A. F.