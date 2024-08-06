Google Sentenced, Now the Rules of the Web Are Changing: Big Tech Trembles

Give him United States a historic ruling is coming that is destined to make a lot of noise: Google has been sentenced. The web giant, according to the judges of the US District Courthas “acted illegally to maintain a monopoly in online search“. This ruling also represents a first indication of a possible limit to the power of the Big Tech and is likely to influence other government antitrust suits against Apple, Amazon and Meta. The latest significant antitrust ruling against a targeted technology company Microsoft more than twenty years ago. The Department of Justice and several states had sued Google, accusing the company of having illegally consolidated its dominancein part, by paying other companies, such as Apple and Samsungbillions of dollars a year to have Google automatically handle search queries on their smartphones and web browsers.

“Google is a monopolist and has acted as such to maintain its monopoly,” Judge Mehta said in his ruling which is a harsh verdict for big tech companies who have used their pervasiveness on the Internet to to influence the way we shop, consume information, and search online.”This historic decision holds Google accountable“, Jonathan said Canterthe Justice Department’s top antitrust official, to the New York Times. “It paves the way for innovation for future generations and protects access to information for all Americans“.

Kent Walker, president of global business at Google, announced that the company will appeal against the ruling. “This decision recognizes that Google offers the best search engine, but concludes that we should not be allowed to make it easily available,” he said. During the trial, the CEO of MicrosoftSatya Nadella, testified that he was worried that the dominance of its competitor had created a “Google Web” and that his relationship with Apple was “oligopolistic”.