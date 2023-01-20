New York (AFP) – After Amazon, Meta and Microsoft, it was the turn of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, which announced a vast social plan that includes cutting 12,000 jobs, about 6% of the entire workforce.

“Over the past two years, we have experienced spectacular periods of growth,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees.

“To support and drive that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than today,” he added, noting that the economy was forcing the company to reduce its workforce.

Alphabet had nearly 187,000 employees worldwide at the end of September 2022.

The job cuts will occur “across all departments, functions, levels of responsibility and regions,” Pichai said without elaborating.

US employees affected by this plan have already been notified. In other countries, the process will take longer depending on local labor laws.

In the United States, laid-off employees will receive at least 16 weeks of salary, their 2022 bonus pay, vacation pay and six months of health coverage.

Non-US employees may also receive legal assistance if they wish to remain in the United States.

Wall Street reacted with satisfaction to the layoff plan: Alphabet shares were up 3.5% in electronic trading before the stock market opened.

precedents

On Wednesday, Microsoft’s plan to cut 10,000 jobs between now and the end of March was revealed. Earlier, Meta (Facebook, Instagram), Amazon and Salesforce also reported massive layoffs among their workforces.

The technology industry is facing a period of turbulence, caused by high inflation and the continuous increase in interest rates, after the bonanza they enjoyed with the covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns.







07:01

According to the technology website Layoffs.fyi, almost 194,000 technology workers have lost their jobs in the United States since the beginning of 2022, not including those affected by the Alphabet announcement.

Tech companies “have been hiring at a rate that was unsustainable and the deteriorating macroeconomic environment is now forcing them to lay off,” said Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities.

“The midnight of hypergrowth has come, when tech companies were spending money like rock stars in the 1980s,” the analyst added.