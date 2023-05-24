Google Flood Hub is a new service based on artificial intelligence that promises considerable help, the possibility of predict the arrival of floods! A capability that could save lives just as we too know in these difficult times and that finally reaches Europe too.

Google Flood Hub arrives in Europe!

The floods in Emilia Romagna have shown us how much they can present a great danger to anyone, and that if they are not adequately managed and prevented can cause unimaginable disasters. For this reason, a tool like Google Flood Hub can certainly be useful and why not, even save some lives.

In case you don’t know, we’re talking about a new AI-based service that allows you to predict the possibility of floods up to a whole week in advance. As? By taking publicly available data such as weather forecasts and satellite images and combining the hydrological model with the flood model.

The novelty is that in the coverage they have been added 60 new countries including some European ones! Good news even if unfortunately Italy is still partially out of it. For the moment, in fact, our country is covered only in the north (Emilia Romagna excluded) and the only river properly monitored is the Po, while many other important watercourses have a single entry point.

In short, a very useful tool but we sincerely hope that it will soon be expanded and perfected for our country too, especially in anticipation of other possible dangers.