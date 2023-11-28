Googlevia the tool Flood Hubwill allow you to predict floods and consequently to protect yourself from them with a warning that will sound the alarm with a week in advance. Through algorithms artificial intelligence the platform in question will be able to create forecasts accurate information on potential flooding. This system has already been applied on global scaleand will soon be there too in Italyas Flood Hub has experience over an encompassing area 460 million people and more than 80 countries.

Google and Flood Hub to predict floods: up to 7 days in advance

Google’s Flood Hub now operates on 60 countries in all the continentsincluding Africa, Southeast Asia, the Pacific Ocean, Europe and then also Italy for a few days, as confirmed by the Google CEO himself Sundar Pichai. Yossi Matias, VP Engineering & Research and Crisis Response Lead of American big tech also stated:

“Governments, humanitarian organizations and individuals will be able to use Flood Hub to act promptly and prepare for emergencies by viewing data and information flood forecasts relevant at a local level up to 7 days before the eventan increase from last year, when information was only available 48 hours in advance.”

In an advanced technological context like in this case theuse of artificial intelligence – Yossi Matias then reiterated – was crucial for the timely detection and Flood Hub’s forecasting abilities:

“Flood Hub uses artificial intelligence several publicly available data sourcesas weather forecasts and satellite images. The technology therefore combines two models: the hydrological modelwhich predicts the amount of water flowing in a river, and the flood model, which predicts which areas will be affected and how deep the water will be. We are working to further expand the forecast alerts of floods in Google Search and Google Mapswith the goal of making this information available to users of our products when they need it most.”

Specifically, the hydrological model It therefore analyzes river and rainfall data to create a forecast for water levels in the days ahead. The flood model instead it is equipped with a connection with satellite images of Copernicus Sentinel-1 for calculating the depth of the river bottoms in the reference area.

Google will still have to cover Italy with Flood Hub sensors to accurately predict floods

The coverage that Google managed to obtain across the Italian national surface through Flood Hub is still in its infancy cannot be considered finished. In fact, to predict floods it is necessary to constellate the major centers potentially subject to environmental catastrophes of this kind. The region that is the Po Valley is most closely monitored and therefore the Po river and its tributaries. Flood Hub in southern Italy it only has two detection centersspecifically at the Liri river which develops between the regions of Abbruzzo, Lazio and Campania; It is on Sele rivera purely Campania river.

The area that is missing is certainly the one that concerns central-northern Italy, and therefore the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany. In particular, the first area mentioned was recently subject to severe flooding and inundationwhich they caused huge economic damage to the citizens involved. One would have been needed well-designed sensor network on the Flood Hub model which would certainly help the local population and relevant authorities to predict floods, a minimize and limit damage.

L’ethical use of artificial intelligence in this context it is certainly indispensable and necessary. Analyze one huge amount of data and processing them quickly to predict floods is clearly an operation facilitated by AI. Therefore, in conclusion, it is hoped that in the future the Flood Hub detection sensors will be installed especially in the most at-risk areas, thus facilitating prevention from adverse climatic events like these.