A Zero-day vulnerability in Android kernelwhich could allow remote code execution with system privileges, has finally been fixed by Google. The flaw, identified as CVE-2024-36971, may have already been exploited in limited and targeted attacks.

But what is a zero-day threat: it is any vulnerability in software that is not known to its developers or is known by them but not addressed. A zero-day exploit, on the other hand, is any program that uses a zero-day vulnerability to cause unwanted effects.

These vulnerabilities are therefore extremely important and have a strong impact on the world of computer security. Their criticality is evident: anyone who is aware of the weakness of a software, unknown to its creators, will be able to use it to their advantage, sure of successfully completing their attacks.

Specifically, the vulnerability is a use-after-free (UAF) issue in the Linux kernel’s network routing management, which allowed the behavior of certain network connections to be modified. In effect, attackers could exploit this flaw to execute arbitrary code on unpatched devices, without any user interaction.

The vulnerability was discovered and reported by Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG). The patch was included in the August Android security updates, released in two sets: security patch level 2024-08-01 and security patch level 2024-08-05. The latter includes all security fixes from the first set, as well as additional patches for third-party components and the kernel.

It is important to note, however, that not all Android devices may require the security vulnerabilities that apply to patch level 2024-08-05. Device manufacturers may also prioritize the distribution of the initial patch level to simplify the update process. However, this does not necessarily indicate an increased risk of potential exploitation.

While Google Pixel devices receive monthly security updates immediately upon release, other manufacturers may take some time to distribute patches. This delay is necessary for further testing of security patches to ensure compatibility with various hardware configurations. It is still recommended that you update your device as soon as the August updates arrive.

