Google has announced a major update to its health and activity tracking app and Google fit. Starting next month, users will be able to measure both their heart rate and their breathing rate using only your smartphone camera.

In general, this type of measurement requires dedicated hardware such as wearables, quantifying wristbands, smart watches or heart rate monitors that have specific sensors for it. The novelty is to be able to obtain them only with the camera of a mobile phone and a Google Fit app that, like Apple and Samsung, the Internet giant has not stopped improving. And it is that a good group of users buy these devices to track sports activity or physical condition in general.

Google Fit: more features

The function It comes from the Google Health group led by Schwetak Patel, a professor of computer science at the University of Washington who has been recognized with multiple awards for his work in digital health. There they have managed to develop a method based on computer vision technology to take these measurements using only cameras to achieve results that they say are comparable to clinical ones. A study has been developed to validate these results and an academic journal will publish the corresponding research from the peer review being conducted by an external source.

To obtain the respiratory rate, a technique known as “Optical flow”, which monitors a person’s chest movements while breathing and uses it to determine their breathing rate. In the clinical validation study, which covered both typical people in good health and people with existing respiratory conditions, Google data indicates high precision, 1 breath per minute.

For heart rate, Google Fit uses the camera to detect “Subtle color changes” at the tip of a user’s finger. From there you get an indicator of when the oxygenated blood flows from your heart to the rest of your body. The company’s validation data (still subject to external review as we said) also shows great precision: a 2% margin of error on average. Google is working to use this technology using the color changes of a person’s face, although that function is still in the exploratory phase.

Google will make these new measurement functions available to users during the month of March. Although initially it will only be available for Pixel smartphones, the goal is to expand it “In the following months” to someone device with Android 6 or later.

Google notes that “These measurements are not intended for medical diagnoses or to assess medical conditions”, but they can be of interest to the general public and more if they do not need dedicated hardware. We’ve seen similar applications in the past, but modern phones are accumulating better cameras and support for hardware-accelerated computer vision algorithms than achieve greater precision.

Regarding privacy, Google promises that none of the data obtained is sold to third companies nor does Google use it for any of its services such as targeted ads.