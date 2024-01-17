“After 11 years as a Googler, I am among the unfortunate few whose positions have been eliminated.” So Nick Miceli vents in a long post on social media after learning that he will be among the redundant figures who will be fired by Google. “It feels strange to write these words in a public forum,” he says, explaining that “it happened just as I began taking leave to support my wife's sudden and unexpected battle with cancer, so you can imagine the whiplash that I heard when I received the email.”

“At first, I couldn't even look at the sizable portion of my wardrobe dominated by the Google logo. But as I'm disappointed, as emotions subside, I'm also recognizing how incredibly lucky I've been to have more than a decade of working at alongside some of the most wonderful people and on some fascinating issues. And I'm trying to face disappointment with gratitude.”

Nick, in a sort of list of skills, then explains that he “got to play a role in guiding Jamboard from a small prototype to an international product. I took a look at the infrastructure behind BeyondCorp and device management zero-trust at Google. I was tasked with leading a series of teams to scale Google's culture. I got to hire dozens of wonderful engineers, launch new internal products and features focused on inclusivity, and even contribute to beloved Memegen. I have had the opportunity to mentor dozens of managers and engineers and facilitate courses on managing with equity for many hundreds of fellow leaders. I have hosted three Talks at Google events – with two incredible musicians and with UN Women – in the office in New York, who are registered on YouTube. And I've helped make Google products safer for children around the world.”

The future for Nick “remains more uncertain than ever and I don't know where I'll land. But if you know anyone looking for an Eng Manager who is passionate about building amazing teams that build incredible things, please send them my way. I'd love to chat.(And.. . I really need health insurance right now).”