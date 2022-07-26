Google formalized the dismissal of the engineer Blake Lemoinecreator of the project LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) and which recently caused a sensation on the web due to the statements made towards Artificial Intelligence. The project was about the fact that the engineer had to keep an eye on the technology on which the AI ​​is based to see if it did use of discriminatory, angry or other negative speech.

Artificial Intelligence has been shown to being able to hold not only the most basic conversations, but also with topics of a certain depth. We are talking about religion, emotions and a sphere of topics that until now was unthinkable. Through these conversations, Blake himself published a personal theory that was subsequently depopulated all over the web, in which he demonstrated how AI was able to be sentient, to the point of feeling. As such, therefore, she had to receive a level of respect reserved for the human being as well.

Google has not confirmed this theory and, indeed, has denied everything by firing him

The company immediately distanced itself from what was declared by the engineer, rejecting any type of declaration made by the same. The motivation was that the theory shown was, and still is, completely unfounded and cannot be taken as an example to bring to the studio. Initially, however, this denial led to Blake’s suspension for divulging false theories, but apparently it all evolved into a firing. To confirm this decision is the BBC on Friday.

Before being able to publish his theory, in fact, Blake had to prove what he had declared directly to the company in charge of the project; he is not the only one to have had similar attitudes, especially in terms of opinions. Plenty of engineers have made very similar claims to those of the dismissed engineer, but we have no news on their possible expulsion or dismissals. Surely their form of declaration was much less incisiveas Blake reported everything on social media by going around the world immediately.