France, Google fined 250 million euros

The French Antitrust he inflicted on Google a fine of 250 million euros ($272 million) for violating an agreement on payment terms to media companies for reproducing their content online.

The French Competition Authority said in a statement that the fine was imposed for “failing to respect the commitments made in 2022” and accused Google that he had not negotiated in “good faith” with the news publishers on the amount to be paid for the use of their contents.