Google was sanctioned this Monday in France with a fine of 1.1 million euros for deceptive business practices, having created and displayed a hotel star rating based on your own criteria and algorithms in parallel with the official rating.

“We have compromised with the General Directorate of Competition, Consumption and Repression of Fraud (DGCCRF) and we have made the necessary modifications to reflect only the french classification of hotels in search engines and Google maps, “a company spokesman told EFE that it was not a condemnation but a deal.

In France, hotel stars are awarded by the State-controlled Tourism Development Agency (Atout).

In 2019, the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation after the deposition of several complaints by hoteliers who criticized a misleading classification of tourist accommodation.

The investigation of the DGCCRF “demonstrated the deceptive character of the classification of hotels by Google, in particular in its search engine, “said said entity in a statement transmitted to the French press on Monday.

In the note, the Directorate for the Repression of Frauds indicates that Google Ireland and Google France corrected their practices and that after an agreement with the Paris Prosecutor’s Office, they agreed to pay 1.1 million euros in compensation.

According to research, in a 30% Of the cases, the Google index shown in the search engine, in map applications and in its hotel reservations section, did not correspond to the star rating established by Atout.

Since September 2019, Google has restored Atout’s star order on its server, instead of its own, formed from “personal criteria”, according to the investigation, which denounces a particularly harmful practice for consumers and misleading about the benefits you can expect from accommodation.

According to Google, prior to this change, the ranking reflected a score attributed based on various information from third parties and available online, while now they are based solely on information from Atout.

The American giant had to pay 150 million euros in December 2019 for imposing opaque rules on its search engine advertisers abusing their dominant position in the market.

He also had to pay almost billion euros to close a tax dispute that it had open in France due to irregularities in corporate tax between 2011 and 2014, a figure that the French Government considered “record”.

Google Stadia does not die: the company adds games to revive

Stadia, Google’s streaming game service. AFP photo

Google will expand the catalog of games on its Stadia platform with more than a hundred new titles throughout this year, including Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Kaze and the Wild Masks Y FIFA 21.

In the coming months, Stadia users will have more than one hundred new games in the platform’s online store, ranging from Action RPG to multiplayer titles competitive or cooperative and platforms.

As Google reports on the Stadia forum, the games are from third-party development studios, and include titles like Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition and Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut, which will arrive on February 23; It came from space and ate our brains (March 2), FIFA 21 (March 17), Kaze and the Wild Masks (March 26), Judgment (April 23); and Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football and Hellpoint, among others.

This announcement comes a few days after Google announced the closure of its own development studios, in its commitment to the development of lto streaming gaming platform and collaboration with third-party development studios.

SL