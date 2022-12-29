NY.- Over the past three decades, a group of products like the Netscape web browser, the Google search engine, and the Apple iPhone have dramatically changed the tech industry, making what came before them look like dinosaurs. clumsy

Three weeks ago, an experimental chat bot called ChatGPT could be the industry’s next big disruptor, as it can provide information in clear, simple sentences, rather than a list of internet links.

You can also generate ideas from scratch, including business strategies, Christmas gift suggestions, blog topics, and vacation plans.

Although ChatGPT has plenty of room for improvement, its release resulted in Google’s management declaring it a “code red”.

For Google, that was like sounding the fire alarm. Some fear that the company may be approaching the moment that Silicon Valley fears most — the arrival of a huge technological change that could drastically change the business.

For more than 20 years, the Google search engine has served as the world’s primary gateway to the Internet.

However, with a new breed of technological chat bot that is determined to reinvent or even replace traditional search engines, Google could face its first serious threat to its core search business.

One of the Google executives described that project as something that could make or break the future of Google.

ChatGPT was made known by an aggressive search lab called OpenAI, Google is among many other companies, labs, and researchers that have helped build that technology.

However, experts believe the tech giant could have trouble competing with newer, smaller companies developing such chat bots, because there are so many ways the technology could hurt its business.

Google has spent several years working on chat bots and like other giant tech companies, has aggressively pursued artificial intelligence technology.

Google already built a chat bot that could rival ChatGPT.

In fact, the technology at the heart of the OpenAI chat bot was developed by researchers at Google.

Called LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialog Applications, Google’s chatbot garnered enormous attention over the summer when a Google engineer, Blake Lemoine, claimed it was sensitive.

That wasn’t true, though the technology showed how much chatbot technology has improved in recent months.