Google Fast Pair is the amazing technology invented by the big G that almost all Android users have been able to use, the one that allows you to manage the connection with surrounding Bluetooth devices quickly and quickly. Technology that apparently is about to evolve further by improving its own nib management!

Google Fast Pair becomes even more complete!

In case you don’t know, Google Fast Pair technology is the one that allows your Android smartphone or tablet to connect easily and quickly to your other devices, such as your wireless headphones for example. It is a mechanism that uses Bluetooth Low Energy and the position of the phone to find nearby devices and connect with a simple tap, also displaying on the screen an image of the device just connected.

Well, apparently this technology is about to get even better! So reports 9to5google, where a series of works in progress regarding the nibs were discovered by analyzing the code of the latest Android 13 beta. In particular, the communication regarding the pen battery status notification will be improved, as you can see from some strings of code below.

In addition, a new generic stylus icon has also been found in the Services app for settings, although it is not known what it concerns. Obviously, however, it is automatic to think that these are two discoveries connected to each other! In short, Google is apparently working to further improve Google Fast Pair and the connection with your trusty pen will become even simpler, more intuitive and more satisfying. Obviously we will keep you updated.

Speaking of Google, did you know that the company has unlocked the Bluetooth of Stadia controllers?

#Google #Fast #Pair #Pen #support