Today large companies receive wholesale lawsuits, either for certain frauds, hacks that affect their users and even for misleading advertising. The latter has happened to Googlesince some areas of USA they are required to pay 9.4 million dollars in penalties for having publicized the Pixel 4.

This is because the company sponsored certain influencers, when in the end none of them had the phone. The report comes through Techsportwhere it is mentioned that Google Y iHeartMedia they are going to have to pay money for false advertising. Since the payment that was made to the influencers for doing the promotion did not reach their hands, in addition, they were given prefabricated scripts with almost only virtues of the device.

The worst thing is that in the commercials they praise the product excessively, but they never show that they have it, while the company would have forced them to tell lies. For the federal trade commission of the USA It’s kind of offensive, after all, it’s a device that has never been tested by netizens.

Given this, Google He stated that they are willing to take responsibility for what is happening, for which they will surely have to pay those almost 10 million dollars to compensate. Although with the company’s recent earnings, it may be a small scratch to pay.

Via: techsports