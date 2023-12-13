Google expands the features of Android 14 with Private Space, a private place to hide photos, files and settings.
Often, a custom interface on an operating system can improve its functionality by offering additional options not found in the stock version.
For example, Samsung's One UI features Secure Foldera safe and private place to hide apps and data, as well as several new features expected with the arrival of One UI 6.1.
Something similar seems to have finally arrived on the basic version of Android: Google has announced it as Android Private Space.
The feature is currently in the preview stage on release QPR2 Beta 2 of Android 14.
Google will probably enable it permanently with the next update.
Pixels under lock and key
At the moment, Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 is the version available only for Pixel devices.
If installed, you can turn on the Private Space feature through the Settings app once it becomes available.
The option will appear on the tab Security and privacywhere you will need to activate the mode.
The function is currently not active, however, thanks to some images that have been released (those found in the article), we are able to deduce its characteristics.
It's important to note that this preview does not represent the final version, as Google is likely to refine it further.
It introduces a safe place
From a first impression, it seems that the Private Space function will be very similar to Samsung's Secure Folder.
However, it is not yet clear which file types it will offer support for.
We will have to wait for a next update to find out, or at least we will have to wait for the moment when Google allows more users to try it.
We know that the version of the function present in One UI allows you to hide not only apps but also photos, browser information and much more.
According to information obtained from Android 14 QPR2 beta 2, “Private Space” is still in development.
We'll learn more about this feature once it's completed, but it's good that the company is actually paying attention to a feature that users have been asking for for a long time.
