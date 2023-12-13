Often, a custom interface on an operating system can improve its functionality by offering additional options not found in the stock version.

For example, Samsung's One UI features Secure Foldera safe and private place to hide apps and data, as well as several new features expected with the arrival of One UI 6.1. Something similar seems to have finally arrived on the basic version of Android: Google has announced it as Android Private Space. The feature is currently in the preview stage on release QPR2 Beta 2 of Android 14. Google will probably enable it permanently with the next update.

Pixels under lock and key There has never been such a feature available in a stock version of Android until now At the moment, Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 is the version available only for Pixel devices. If installed, you can turn on the Private Space feature through the Settings app once it becomes available.

The option will appear on the tab Security and privacywhere you will need to activate the mode. The function is currently not active, however, thanks to some images that have been released (those found in the article), we are able to deduce its characteristics.

It's important to note that this preview does not represent the final version, as Google is likely to refine it further.