Google ended up investing 110,000 euros in the software of the extraordinary chair directed by Begoña Gómez, the wife of the President of the Government, at the Complutense University of Madrid, according to the information that the company has sent to the judge investigating these events, Juan Carlos Peinado.

In the letter, to which ABC had access, the company explains that “on December 1, 2022, Google Ireland Limited signed a sponsorship agreement with the Complutense University of Madrid, under which it committed to sponsoring the Transforma TSC Project through the contribution of 40,000 euros.

It was about “the development of a free platform that allows small and medium-sized companies to plan the improvement of their sustainable development objectives and measure the impact of the measures carried out” and Google was going to make that contribution, as would Indra and Telefónica. , altruistically.

However, “as the Project progressed, its technical complexity progressively increased and turned out to be higher than initially planned.” »In this sense, to guarantee the correct completion and execution of the Project in accordance with Google’s quality standards, another 70,000 euros were invested«, explains the company, to clarify that »the total amount that Google invested in the Project was of 110,000 euros.”









In addition to the amount invested, the judge had required Google to report whether the costs incurred by the project benefited from any tax incentive, to which the company responded negatively because the items were computed as ordinary expenses.

The amount is relevant for the investigation in the eyes of the judge, who has already received information from Indra estimating the cost of its contribution at just over 128,000 euros, also without any tax benefit. Once the three companies had withdrawn from the project, Complutense put out to tender the implementation of the software and awarded it to Deloitte for an amount of 60,000 euros, through technical specifications that Begoña Gómez herself signed.