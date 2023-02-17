Earlier this month, Google announced its new conversational AI, Bard, a clear competitor to ChatGPT, from Open IA, and which should integrate the American giant’s search engines. However, according to reports from officials, the announcement was rushed and they even say it was a “fiasco”.

One of the employees allegedly said that “Sundar [CEO do Google] and company leadership deserve a Perf NI,” which refers to the lowest score on Google’s internal rating system. “They are being comically short-sighted and not using Google in their quest to ‘sharpen focus’.”

(Note published in the 1312 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)