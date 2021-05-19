The escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has reached the heart of Silicon Valley, revealing a deepening divide between Google employees and the culture of tech companies.

This week, according to Mashable, a group of 250 workers published a letter addressed to CEO Sundar Pichai, demanding that the tech giant come out in favor of Palestine from the humanitarian crisis experienced by the violent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Group members say they were inspired to write the letter after an official Google HR sector did not issue a statement condemning the violence against the Palestinians.

The members of the new organization are asking the company to support freedom of expression internally, particularly around anti-Zionist views.

Google employees ask the company to support free speech internally. AFP photo

“Google is the largest search engine in the world and any crackdown on freedom of expression that occurs within the company is a danger not just for Google employees internally, but for everyone around the world“they wrote.

In addition, in the letter, they request a statement from the company that not only admits the conflict, but includes a “direct recognition of the harm done to Palestinians by the Israeli army and gang violence”.

Both Israelis and Palestinians are suffering right now, but ignoring “the destructive and deadly attacks that citizens face. “

Last month, Israel turned to Google and Amazon Web Services for a billion dollar contract to provide cloud services to the government, including its military.

Internal politics

Tech workers are becoming increasingly open politically about ethical concerns and the unprecedented and uncontrolled power of their companies. Some members of the Alphabet Workers Union even contribute to the letter.

At least 219 Palestinians, including 63 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. AFP photo

Other tech companies, like Basecamp, responded to this change in dynamics by trying to ban workplace politics altogether, which led to a large number of employee layoffs just a few weeks ago.

As of Wednesday, at least 219 Palestinians, including 63 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have destroyed infrastructure and hundreds of homes.

At least 12 Israelis, including two children, have been killed by rockets fired by armed groups from Gaza.

The escalation came after protests over the forcible eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem and the crackdown and raids in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, the third holiest site in Islam.

