By Martin Coulter

(Reuters) – Hundreds of Google employees staged a protest in Zurich on Wednesday after more than 200 Google workers were laid off.

In January, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced plans to lay off 12,000 people, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce.

The decision came amid a wave of job cuts, particularly in the technology sector. According to the tracking website Layoffs.fyi, companies in the United States have laid off more than 290,000 workers since the beginning of the year.

Workers at Google’s Zurich office, about 5,000 employees, already walked out last month, protesting the impending layoffs.

A union representative for information technology workers, Syndicom, said more than 2,000 employees had offered to reduce their wages and hours in an attempt to stave off the job cuts. Google apparently rejected the proposal.

“Our Google Zurich members and all employees who joined the walkout are showing solidarity with those laid off,” said a Syndicom spokesperson.

“They are upset by the non-transparent nature of the layoffs and are especially disappointed that Google is laying off employees at a time when the company is making billions in profit.”

Google representatives had no immediate comment.