The satellite app Google Earth introduced its biggest update since 2017 that stands out, mainly, for its new function of timelapse, with videos that synthesize how landscapes have changed from the air in the last 37 years.

The new function of the cartographic service, which has been available since Thursday, used more than 24 million satellite photos taken between the years 1984 and 2020, and supposes “it is the biggest video of the world on our planet”.

In total, it took more than 2 million hours of processing in thousands of machines on Google Cloud to stitch 20 petabytes of satellite imagery into a single 4.4 therapy pixel video mosaic, the equivalent of 530,000 videos in 4K resolution.

The new function was developed by Google together with experts from the CREATE Lab of Carnegie Mellon University (United States) based on data provided to the public by the United States Government and the European Union.

The objective, according to the company, is to show the environmental changes produced in the last four decades through five themes: forest changes, urban growth, warming, energy sources, and the fragile beauty of the planet.

At the same time, the technology invited users, including educational ones, to appreciate the “changing shapes of the coasts, see how megacities grew or track the extent of deforestation. “

Google Earth used more than 24 million satellite photos to create the timelapse. Photo: capture.

The idea of ​​Google is that researchers, governments, companies and non-profit organizations around the world can use this free tool to observe the effects of the climate crisis.

For this also uploaded more than 800 videos timelapse in 2D and 3D for public use, and users can select any clip they want in MP4 format or see them directly in Youtube.

These images include the retreat of the Columbia Glacier in Alaska (United States), the deforestation of the Amazon in Rondônia (Brazil), the advance of agriculture in the middle of the desert in Al Jowf (Saudi Arabia) or the expansion of Las Vegas. (USA).

“With the timelapse from Google Earth we provide the user with a clearer picture of how our planet is changing. An image that doesn’t just show the problems, but also the solutions“a company source told EFE news agency.

For its part, the Silicon Valley giant assured that keep updating Earth over the next decade with new images of timelapse added every year.

15 years of Google Earth

The interactive mapping platform celebrated its first 15 years of a tool in the midst of a pandemic that allows us to see the Earth from the eyes of an astronaut and explore any place on the planet from the satellite.

Google Earth has its origin from EarthViewer 3D, a system created by the Keyhole Inc company originally for the CIA that was bought by Google in 2004 and which served the American company to launch its tool the following year.

“If Google Maps helps you find your way, Google Earth helps you” get lost, “said Google about its tool in the framework of the celebration.

Among the most prominent uses that have been given to this tool during its 15-year history is the response to natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Saroo Brierley found his mother after 25 years thanks to Google Earth.

Another of the most prominent use cases of Google Earth was that of Saroo brierley, who was accidentally separated from his family in India at age five and ended up in an orphanage. This story was adapted to the cinema in the movie Lion (León, in Spanish).

As an adult, after being adopted by a family in Australia, he painstakingly charted his journey home using Google Earth satellite images. So he was able to reunite with his biological mother in 2011, after 25 years of separation.

SL