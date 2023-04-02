Google Drive is certainly one of the services offered by Google most used by users, which allows you to save all your files in the cloud in simple comfort to retrieve them at any time, as well as being able to share them with friends or work colleagues. In short, a well-crafted service that is about to be updated again, and today we are here just to bring you the latest news about it!

Google Drive is updated, the filters arrive!

As you well know, Google is keen to guarantee functional and efficient services through its apps, for this reason the news and updates are many and frequent. This time it’s the turn of Google Drive, which is about to see the arrival of a new very interesting feature: the filters!

In case you have a Drive full of files but are looking for a specific document, from now on, in addition to the normal search bar (useful only when you remember the precise name of the file) you can also use dropdown menus that they will allow you to insert search filters based on the type of file, the person who inserted/shared it and the date of the last modification. If you know you need a pdf file but you don’t quite remember the name you assigned it, this novelty could be useful for you!

The change is currently in release for all accounts, both free and paid, and there is a timescale of just over two weeks before everyone can take advantage of the new feature. In any case, we are very happy with this news and for the moment we’ll give you an appointment for the next article!