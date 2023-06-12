great news concerning the compatibility with Windows 8! Google Drive Desktop is an application that allows you to easily synchronize your files and folders between your computer and your online Google Drive account. Just install the app on your computer and you will be able to access your files even offline. Today we are here to bring you one

Google Drive desktop app will soon lose compatibility with Windows 8 and 8.1

As you well know, the Drive application is a convenient way to always have access to your documents, photos and videos, without having to manually upload them each time. Plus, you can easily share files with other people and collaborate on them in real time. It’s like having your own personal cloud right on your desktop! Many users certainly crave this convenience, so we thought it our duty to inform you that very soon and precisely at the end of August, Windows 8 support will cease.

Specifically also the one for the 32-bit versions of Windows 10. However, it must be said that little changes, as it is always possible use the web variant of the application that works divinely. However, keep in mind that as happened in the past to Windows 7 and XP, Windows 8 will also lose browser support over time, making it impossible to use Drive. Our advice is to get a newer operating system and performing. As you can see here, many people are switching to Windows 10 and 11.