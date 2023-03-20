Google Drive is a cloud storage service made entirely by Google that allows users to store and share files of all types such as: documents, photos, videos and other files online. It goes without saying that today Google Drive has become an increasingly popular tool for managing personal and professional files has recently changed its face!

Google Drive changes its look!

As we well know, Google has recently been renewing many of its services. Material You is the keyword and today it even landed on the web version (and probably the most used) of our beloved Google Drive. Obviously the goal of the big G was not to distort a well-studied layout like that of Drive, so the change will be mostly aesthetic and everything will remain more or less in its place. However, there are some novelties and one in particular has captured us: now they will be possible filter files by type, owner and modification date.

You may already see the changes in question, but if they haven’t arrived yet, don’t worry because within a maximum of a few weeks you too will be able to enjoy the brand new version of Drive!

