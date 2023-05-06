Image from the Google search engine. Don Ryan (AP)

Google, the most used search engine in the world, and other of the services of the technological giant Alphabet, such as YouTube or Gmail, gave problems in their services since 9:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, according to the web DownDetector, specialized in detecting mishaps in services connected to the Internet in real time. Users also report problems in other online services, such as Spotify, for music playback, from that same hour.

The peak of the problems detected by the users of these platforms occurred almost an hour later, according to this same registry, and the services seem to recover their functionalities again. The most common complaints were the inability to search and the inability to access the web generally in different parts of Europe.

He server status of the technological giant shows that the problems in the cloud and other tools are limited to the European continent. These are storage and maintenance tools and products for the infrastructure that runs the Google search engine, Gmail, YouTube and other services. The Paris region would be the epicenter of the problems in these products, according to the page provides information on the state of the services that are part from Google Cloud.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización]

