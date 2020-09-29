Google Doodle is seen on Tuesday, Bollywood’s famous actress and dancer Zohra Sehgal. The reason for the recall of Zohra Sehgal on Google is very special. Zohra was honored with several big awards in the country like Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan and Kalidas Samman.

Sehgal was born on 27 April 1912 in Saharanpur. She learned ballet dance from the finest school in Dresden, Germany. In 1945, Sehgal joined the Indian People Theter Association and then stepped into acting. His popular films include many brilliant films like ‘Neecha Nagar’, which was released on this day in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was awarded the Palme d’Or prize at Cannes Film Festive’s highest honor.

Zohra Segal Google Doodle

In 1962, when Sehgal was living in London, she was a part of the British television show ‘Doctor Who’. Apart from this, Zohra also appeared in the 1984 mini-series The Jewel in the Crown. Zohra Sehgal has also appeared in ‘Bend It Like Beckham’.

On July 10, 2014, Zohra said goodbye to this world. In her last time, Zohra was in Delhi. Today, this picture seen on Doodle was prepared by guide artist Parvati Pillai.