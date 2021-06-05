The giant of the Internet search engines “Google” celebrated, on Saturday, the birthday of the late Egyptian writer Elifa Refaat, who was famous for her many stories of high daring.

And “Google” published on the front of its home page in the Arab region a drawing of the late Egyptian writer holding a pen.

Alifa Refaat was born on June 5, 1930 in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, and her real name is “Fatima Abdullah Refaat”.

She was known as the “Princess of Protest Literature” because her short stories challenged social conventions and reflected the lives of women in the Egyptian countryside.

Alifa Rifaat wrote her first story about the village her family frequented in the summer, when she was only 9 years old.

Although her older sister reprimanded her for her writing, the Egyptian writer stuck to her dreams and continued writing, and she joined Cairo University to study English in the late forties, although her parents initially rejected the idea.