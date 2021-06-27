This Sunday, July 27th, would be the 80th birthday of the Polish film director Krzysztof Kieślowski. Born in Warsaw, he studied film at the Lodz School of Theater and Film and is internationally acclaimed, considered one of the most influential of his generation. The date was celebrated by the famous “doodles” that illustrate the Google search bar.

Kieślowski’s first release, in 1966, was a silent drama feature. In his early films, such as his 1971 documentary about a shipyard workers’ strike, Kieślowski explored the complexities and moral dilemmas of everyday life through candid representations of contemporary Poland.

The director’s first internationally renowned work was “The Decalogue” in 1988. The project consisted of ten-hour TV episodes that followed the residents of a Warsaw housing development. His greatest work is the trilogy “Three Colors”, from 1993-94, each one of them a reflection on the ideals of the French Revolution.

