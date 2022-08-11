The Google search engine is still looking to implement improvements enough for the user experience, and for that now is developing an AI with which it ensures that search results will be improvedremoving everything that is not exclusively of interest to the user.

Search mechanisms have changed a lot in recent years. However, Google is still looking to improve them for users. Now, instead of running a piece of code that works like an algorithm, they want to start implementing results based on Artificial Intelligence to optimize results.

Google seeks to improve its user experience | Source: Google

Currently, Google has used its featured snippets to deliver accurate answerss, avoiding results that are similar but do not refer to the user’s specific search. Google ensures that:

“They are displayed when our systems determine that this format will help users more easily find what they are looking for, being able to read the description of the page and click on the link to access it. They are especially useful for mobile device users or those who do voice searches”

Google is aware that these results are not always accurate, as the similarity between search terms is currently too high. Thus, they are developing a new Artificial Intelligence that will be able to use the previous information of the user to determine more precisely what your search is, not only based on the relationships that the search engine itself and its algorithm determine.

This will downplay the relevance of content and landing pages, prioritizing the user experience on the optimization of each of the websites that are indexed within the search engine.

