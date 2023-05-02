Big tech said it has been “explaining risks” of the project and using marketing to give visibility to the company’s “concerns”.

O Google published on Monday night (May 1, 2023) a note in which it denies the information that it is expanding the reach of pages with content contrary to the PL (bill) of the fake news to the detriment of publications favorable to the text.

“We do not manually alter the results lists to determine the position of a specific page under any circumstances. Our ranking systems apply consistently to all pages, including those managed by Google.”he said.

Currently, Google displays the text “The bill of fake news can increase confusion about what is true or false in Brazil” on the main page of the search engine. The initiative made the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, trigger Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) against the platform.

In note, the big tech stated that he has “explained the risks” of the bill and that is investing in marketing campaigns “to give wider visibility” to the “concerns” from the company. According to Google, the PL of theake news “has not been discussed as widely and has undergone significant changes in recent weeks.”

“In recent weeks, we have been expressing our views regarding the PL 2,630 publicly and transparently through our official blog”he declared.

Read the full statement from Google below:

“The allegations that we are expanding the reach of pages with content contrary to Bill 2630 in search, to the detriment of others with favorable content, are false. Each time a person does a search, our systems work to show them the most relevant results from thousands, sometimes millions, of web pages. We do not manually alter the results lists to determine the position of a specific page under any circumstances. Our ranking systems apply consistently to all pages, including those managed by Google.

“We believe that the discussion about legislation that could impact the lives of millions of Brazilians and companies needs to be done involving all sectors of society. In recent weeks, we have been expressing our views regarding PL 2630 publicly and transparently through our official blog. In addition, we have invested in marketing campaigns to give broader visibility to our concerns, through advertisements in traditional communication vehicles, such as newspapers, and in digital media, including our advertising platforms and social networks.

“We have explained the risks, which we consider legitimate, to the people who use our platforms and also to the different participants in the digital ecosystem. This includes content creators on YouTube, advertisers of all sizes, and news sites. On the eve of the vote on PL 2630, which has not been discussed as widely and has undergone significant changes in recent weeks, it is important that Brazilians are informed about the possible impacts in order to make a decision on how to participate in this discussion.”