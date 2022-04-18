Google said that no changes were made to the blurring of satellite images of the territory of Russia

Google denied the declassification of strategic objects of Russia on the maps, writes TASS.

A company representative told the agency that no changes were made to the blurring of satellite images of Russian territory. April 18 in the media spread information that users of the Google Maps service have the opportunity to view the country’s military and strategic facilities with a resolution of about 0.5 meters per pixel.

Earlier in the State Duma, Google was called the propaganda department of the State Department. Thus, Anton Gorelkin, deputy chairman of the committee on information policy, IT and communications, said that American platforms are a weapon in the information war against Russia and are engaged in propaganda and censorship.