Google has announced that the changes regarding unused accounts will begin to take effect later this week, with the start of December. If you have a Google account that you have not used in recent years but that you want to keep, it is essential to log in to avoid its automatic deletion. The update is part of Google’s new policy on inactive accounts, announced in May, with deletions expected to begin in December 2023. Contrary to what you might think, Google will not immediately delete all eligible accounts starting this Friday. The company planned a phased approach, initially targeting accounts that were created and never used again. This moment represents an opportunity to review and declutter your old accounts, thus preventing the loss of valuable data.

To keep your Google account active, in many cases, a simple login will be sufficient, which will guarantee its activity for another two years. Actions such as reading or sending an email, using Google Drive, watching a video on YouTube, downloading an app from the Google Play Store, using Google Search, or accessing third-party services through “Sign in with Google” are considered valid activities for avoid account inactivity. Once logged in, we recommend that you verify and update the recovery email address associated with your account. Google has in fact confirmed that it will send multiple notifications to both the affected Google accounts and their recovery email addresses to inform about the possible cancellation.

Although signing in to your Google account can prevent it from being deleted for two years, you will need to specifically access Google Photos to safeguard the content stored there. Google has stated that it reserves the right to delete data in a product if the user is inactive in that product for at least two years, a policy that dates back to 2020. However, accounts containing videos on YouTube or with active subscriptions associated with them do not will be subject to cancellation. Google justified the change in its policies by citing security reasons. Old, unused accounts are often more vulnerable, as they may rely on outdated or reused and less secure passwords. Ruth Kricheli, Google’s vice president of product management, pointed out in the company blog the importance of security, highlighting how forgotten or unattended accounts receive fewer security checks and often lack two-factor authentication.