Google announced on Thursday (June 24, 2021) that it will not completely block third-party tracking cookies until 2023. The decision postpones the initiative by almost 2 years The Privacy Sandbox which intends to do away with the traditional user data collection model. The forecast was for January 2022. The objective is to increase privacy while browsing without restricting the commercial possibilities of digital advertising.

In a statement published on the company’s blog, Google says that “although there is considerable progress with this initiative”, more time is needed to make the change. “We need to move forward at a responsible pace, allowing enough time for public discussion about the right solutions and for publishers and the advertising industry to migrate their services.”, said Chrome’s director of privacy engineering Vinay Goel. here is the whole in English.

The change is expected to be implemented gradually over 3 months of 2023 and finalized by the end of the same year.

According to Google, part of the delay was due to the need to settle the regulation with the British competition regulator (CMA). The agency is similar, in Brazil, to Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

In addition, the company will need to work with the advertising industry to create new technologies that will replace cookies, as the change directly affects the sale of ads. In Q4 2020, for example, Google earned $46.2 billion from digital advertising. The value represented 82% of its sales.

Other browsers, such as Apple’s Safari and Firefox, have already implemented some third-party cookie blocking. However, Chrome is the most used browser in Brazil, Europe and the United States. Therefore, the change must have greater effects.

