Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Willi Ninja, an iconic dancer and choreographer known as the ‘Godfather of Voguing’. An acclaimed performer, Willi pioneered black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and 1990s. The community he created, ‘House of Ninja’: the artists featured in the video edited for this occasion (illustrated by Rob Gilliam and curated by Xander Opiyo, with original music by Vivacious) are the current members (Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja , Kiki Ninja and Akiko Tokuoka aka KiT Ninja) dancing to celebrate Willi’s legacy. On June 9, 1990, the documentary ‘Paris is Burning’ starring Willi and the iconic House of Ninja was presented in the United States at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival: thus Willi’s work was known by a wider audience vast.

Willi Ninja was born in 1961 and raised in Flushing, Queens. His mother was supportive of his choices and encouraged him in his passion for dance by taking him to ballet performances at the Apollo Theater. Even though he couldn’t afford expensive dance lessons, that didn’t stop Willi from teaching himself the moves that would make him a star.

Willi gave birth to the art of voguing, a dance style inspired by Egyptian hieroglyphics and which blends fashionable poses with movements inspired by mimes and martial arts. His moves have inspired celebrities such as Madonna and Jean-Paul Gaultier. And when he wasn’t dancing, he was a powerful advocate for his community. Among the first to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS prevention during drag balls, Willi has played a pivotal role in helping reduce the stigma surrounding the disease.