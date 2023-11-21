Today Tuesday 21 November 2023 on Google Doodle pays homage to Victor Chang, pioneer of heart transplantation on the 87th anniversary of his birth in Shanghai on November 21, 1936. Chang is considered one of the most influential surgeons in the history of medicine. In Australia he is considered a true national hero, awarded in 1986 with the country’s highest honour, the recognition of Companion of the Order of Australia.

Cause of death Dr. Victor Chang

In the field of Cardiac Surgery he is known for heart transplants and the development of an artificial heart valve and an artificial cardiac assist device, developed in the 1980s. On July 4, 1991, his career was cut short by his murder that shocked Australia, an extortion attempt that ended tragically.