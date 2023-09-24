Today’s Google Doodle September 24 celebrates the 122nd birthday of Giovanna Boccalini Barcellona, ​​an Italian educator and activist for women’s rights in the early 20th century. “You played a significant role in the advancement of gender emancipation and equality – she writes Google – Boccalini Barcelona also helped found the first Italian women’s football team, a revolutionary achievement in a sport dominated by men”.

“Boccalini Barcellona was born in Lodi on this day in 1901. She studied pedagogy at the Scuola Normale Femminile and later became a primary school teacher. As an educator, Boccalini Barcellona worked to introduce reforms that aimed to provide girls and women with greater access to resources and opportunities. While teaching, she also joined the Società Generale Operaia di Mutuo Soccorso of Lodi and discovered her passion for social and political activism. Her most notable legacy – it is underlined – was the founding of the first women’s football team in country, the GFC (Women’s Football Group). This act undoubtedly broke down gender barriers in a period in which official sports were played mainly by men. Boccalini Barcelona’s work not only gave women the power to pursue activities athletics, but also challenged stereotypes about women’s abilities and interests.”

“She was also a founding member of the GDD (Women’s Defense and Freedom Fighters Assistance Groups), an organization committed to women’s equality and empowerment. Boccalini Barcellona’s inspiring contributions to education , women’s rights and equality have left a lasting impact on Italian society,” writes Google.