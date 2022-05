Google has been the target of several sanctions and fines imposed by the Russian government due to the dissemination of content that is considered illegal in the country.| Photo: Pixabay

The Google subsidiary filed for insolvency in Russia after having its bank accounts blocked by the local government, which prevented the company from operating in the country. The information was revealed this Wednesday (18) by the Reuters news agency.

“The confiscation by Russian authorities of Google Russia’s bank account has made the operation of our office in Russia unsustainable, including employing and paying employees, paying suppliers and vendors and fulfilling other financial obligations,” a Google spokesperson told Reuters. The company sent a statement to Fedresurs, Russia’s official records system, stating that it is no longer able to meet its financial obligations in the country. “As of March 22, 2022, (the company) foresees its own insolvency and inability to meet obligations,” the note reads. The company said it will keep services such as YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android and Play in operation in the country.

Google has been the target of several sanctions and fines imposed by the Russian government for publishing content that is considered illegal in the country, which maintains strict state control over the media. In March, Russian authorities restricted access to Google’s news service in Russia, claiming that the American search engine contains false information about the “special military operation” (as the government calls the war) that the Kremlin launched in Ukraine nearly a month ago. .