Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2024 – 8:56

From Monday the 30th, Google will limit advertisements for virtual games from online betting companies, known as bets. With the change, only companies registered with the Ministry of Finance will be able to advertise, according to the updated Google Ads Gambling Policy, published by the company on its website.

“To run advertisements for online sports betting or online gambling services after September 30, 2024, advertisers must demonstrate that they have requested authorization from the Brazilian Ministry of Finance to operate these services,” states the company.

According to Google, to advertise services after the change, advertisers must “request and obtain certification” through a form.

The American technology company’s decision to suspend advertising for unregistered bets follows a government order that will prevent, from Tuesday, October 1st, the operation of bets without authorization to operate in the country.

By suspending bets not authorized by the Ministry of Finance, the government’s intention is to separate serious companies in the sector from those with suspicious behavior, especially those involved in police operations.

At the end of August, the Ministry of Finance received 113 requests for authorization, from a total of 108 companies, to operate in the sports betting market in the country. On this list is Caixa Loterias, a subsidiary of Caixa Econômica Federal. The number of requests exceeded the estimates of the economic team, which almost quintupled the projected revenue from the sector this year.

In the 2024 Budget, the estimated revenue from regulating these bets is R$728 million. After the requests, the Treasury projected up to R$3.4 billion, if all interested parties met the rules established in the regulations. In December, the Estadão had already anticipated that the figure could exceed R$3 billion in 2024. At the time, 134 companies had requested prior authorization.

Task Force

The topic of online games has become one of the government’s priorities. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called a meeting for next week with ministers on the regulation of betting, given the escalating concern about the social and economic impact of online betting games. The meeting, according to the Estadão/Broadcastwill be with the Ministries of Finance, Social Development, Health and Civil House.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said, on Friday, 27, that President Lula asked all ministries involved in the matter to take action and cited the need to deal with issues such as money laundering, gambling addiction, treatment on the means of payment in betting to curb debt and banning companies that are not accredited to operate in Brazil.

Central Bank research revealed this week that 5 million Bolsa Família beneficiaries sent R$3 billion via Pix to online betting platforms in August.

Given this situation, the federal government is already considering transferring the holder of Bolsa Família to another name, if the holder tries to use the money from the program in bets, as stated by the Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, in an interview with Estadão Column.