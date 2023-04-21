According to the platform, which is campaigning against the text, the project could “worse” the internet

Google released a manifesto on Thursday (20.Apr.2023) against a supposed version of the PL 2630/2020, which became known as the fake news PL, which circulates behind the scenes. In the document, the platform asked for more time to debate the proposal, which may be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies next week on an urgent basis. Here’s the full of the manifest (472 KB).

According to big tech, an advertising campaign will run against the PL. The project was approved in the Senate in 2020 and went to the Chamber of Deputies, where it underwent changes. If the text is approved in the Lower House, the project returns to the senators.

The PL is reported by the deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP). The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has already reiterated that the project should be voted on in the last week of April.

“We are not against discussing new rules to deal with challenges such as misinformation and apology for violence. A regulation of this size, which could impact the way millions of Brazilians and companies use the internet, needs to follow a rite similar to the one we had with the Marco Civil da Internet and the LGPD”says Marcelo Lacerda, Director of Government Relations and Public Policy at Google Brazil.

The document says it recognizes the need to respond to the acts of January 8 and the attacks on schools, but emphasizes that there are “dangers” in the approval of legislation on media regulation in an accelerated manner and without a coordinated debate with various sectors of society.

The platform requests the creation of a special committee to carry out the debates. According to Google, the commission would give more visibility to the text and an opportunity for other sectors of society to contribute.

According to Google, the text that must be voted on in the last week of April presents risks for the digital ad ecosystem and for platforms to be able to apply their policies as provided for in the Civil Rights Framework.

In addition, the platform claims that hasty legislation can worsen the functioning of the internet, curtail fundamental rights, favor certain groups or sectors of the economy and create mechanisms that jeopardize legitimate speeches and freedom of expression.

“Despite the yearning for immediate solutions, Internet regulation proposals discussed without due care may, instead of resolving these serious issues, end up harming the work that is already being done, promoting negative impacts on people’s lives”says Google.