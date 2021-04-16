Google users in the US have complained about search engine crashes. This is evidenced on April 16 by the service data Downdetectortracking the work of sites.

At the moment, more than 2.5 thousand people have left complaints about the work of Google. Of these, 60% relate to problems in the search, 39% of complaints refer to difficulties with logging into an account.

In addition, failures were recorded in the work of Google Classroom and Gmail services. About half (49%) of the users who complained noted problems with the site, another 9% indicated the impossibility of receiving messages.

Earlier, on April 13, users of the social network Instagram complained about service failures. The majority of users (45%) complained about problems with logging into their account, 41% – about problems with loading the news feed and viewing stories.

The failure occurred on the night of Tuesday, April 13, at about 01:32 Moscow time. Issues reported by users in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, and other countries.

Prior to that, on April 12, there was a massive outage in Google operations around the world. Users could not create new files in “Google Docs”, as well as use the cloud service “Google Drive”.