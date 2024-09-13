On August 6, 2023, a landmark ruling by Judge Amit P. Mehta declared Google a monopolist in the United States, accusing it of cementing its dominant position in the search engine market through unlawful practices. In particular, the court questioned Google’s substantial payments to companies like Apple and Samsung to become the default search engine on their devices. This maneuver, considered by many experts to be a serious conflict of interest, has raised questions about how a company can maintain such a monopoly in a competitive market.

History of Google’s legal dispute

The legal disputewhich began in 2020 with action by the U.S. Department of Justice, highlighted the overwhelming dominance of Google, which handles about 92% of online searches. Companies like Microsoft and Yahoo! find themselves competing for crumbs of a market where Google continues to dominate. However, the monopoly issue becomes even more complex given the wide range of services and products offered by Alphabet, Google’s parent company. If the ruling leads to a split, the global technology landscape could be radically transformed, creating new opportunities for innovation and increasing competition.

In response to the ruling, Google has already announced its intention to appealsignaling that the legal battle is far from over. The future of the company is now in a phase of uncertainty, with analysts and experts discussing the possible consequences and ways in which the market could restructure. The parties involved, including the Department of Justice and Google itself, will have to present their proposals to address the monopoly problem by September 4. This situation makes it possible to foresee a long negotiation process, which could extend until the end of 2024.

What can happen in the event of a split

A possible Google splitalthough seen as the most extreme solution, could have profound implications for both the online search market and the digital advertising industry. While a win for antitrust enforcement and a significant political achievement for the Biden administration, a split would also lead to greater uncertainty and instability in the industry, where the future of one of the world’s most influential companies hangs in the balance. Google’s fight against monopoly charges is an important chapter that reflects the modern challenges of regulation in the digital age, leaving the industry waiting for decisive developments.