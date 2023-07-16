The giant American Internet and technology services company, Google, has raised the number of languages ​​supported by its artificial intelligence conversation application, Bard, to more than 40 languages, including Arabic.

When it was launched for the first time last May, the application supported only English, Japanese, and Korean, and Google pledged to add more languages ​​over time, which is already being achieved, as it added more than 40 languages ​​in less than two months.

The cool application currently supports languages, including Arabic, German, Hindi and Spanish, according to a statement issued by Google. Although the application was initially provided in English-speaking countries, its use expanded in Europe, South America, Africa and other regions of the world.

And Bard contains a set of new features, such as pronouncing the answer to questions so that the user can hear them instead of just reading them, in the event of a question about a poem or a theatrical text, or if the words have an unusual pronunciation. To turn on the listening feature, a button similar to the speaker button is pressed in the message. The application also achieves another promise to Google during the developer conference last May, which is to allow adding images to Cool to help analyze them, write a comment on them, and find more information about them via the Internet. However, this feature is currently only available in the English language version. A new feature has also been added to the Bard application, which allows the user to change the way Bard responds to questions to suit the desired length and tone of voice. For example, the user can make the phrases longer, shorter, or simpler, and they can also make them look like regular or professional phrases. If the user wants to resume the conversation from where it left off, the conversation can be pinned to a sidebar.