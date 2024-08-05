Google found guilty of violating US antitrust law with its search business. A federal judge ruled today, CNN reports. “After carefully considering and weighing the testimony and evidence, the Court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist and acted as such to maintain its monopoly,” U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta wrote today. Google “violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act.”

The company, the judge notes, has spent tens of billions of dollars on exclusivity contracts, to secure a dominant position as the global default search provider on smartphones and web browsers. Those contracts gave it the ability to block potential rivals like Bing and Microsoft’s DuckDuckGo, the U.S. government alleges in a landmark antitrust lawsuit filed during the Trump administration.

Now, according to the judge, that position of power has led to anti-competitive behavior, which must be stopped. Specifically, gGoogle’s exclusive deals with Apple and other key players in the mobile ecosystem are anti-competitive, Mehta said. Google also charged high prices for search advertising, reflecting its monopoly power in search, the judge added.

Google will appeal the ruling, its president of global affairs, Kent Walker, said in a statement, quoting passages from the ruling: “This decision recognizes that Google offers the best search engine, but concludes that we should not be allowed to make it easily available,” Walker said.