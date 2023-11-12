It is well known that Google is the source of economy for all types of markets, and can even contribute to countries that do not have much to do with its origins, and thus we have seen different reports where the profits by citizens are exceeded, that do not come from the government. This is the case of what has recently happened in Mexicosince this brand has contributed to the economy of our lands.

According to a recent study, the brand contributed a little more than 266,000 million pesos to the country, this with different tools such as Ads, AdSense, Android, Google Play, YouTube and Google Cloud. Well, these are used on internet pages for advertisements. That also goes with the videos of Youtubewith the latter paying figures of thousands of pesos to the users who generate the most views and interactions on the video page.

On the other hand, we have the CONAHCYT with the government allocating 29,564 million pesos, which was a higher figure compared to other years, but which did not even come close to reaching Google, which may be a concern, since the latter is in a private environment. Being unable to understand why something as big as the government has not contributed significantly to the economy.

It is worth mentioning that Mexico It has not had a good investment in science and technology, something that forces many of its people to leave the country to seek better opportunities, and some have gone as far as to work in relevant places such as NASA. This makes it not really surprising that Google It contributes more to this country than the government itself, something that will surely not change in the coming years to come.

Via: Access Partnership

Editor’s note: It is a bit sad that not even the country itself can help itself, contributing very little in technological matters and putting that money into other things that are not really worth it. But hey, we’ll see if things improve over time.