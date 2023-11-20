According to what emerged during the legal case between the two companies, Google he considered ally with Tencent For buy Epic Games in 2018, based on a plan developed at the time by Phil Harrison.

The then head of the Stadia division imagined that the acquisition of the Fortnite team, which recently totaled 44.7 million players, could allow the streaming platform to take an important step in consolidating its position in the video game market.

However, the operation did not materialize, and so Google decided to opt for the purchase of 20% of Epic Games for an investment equal to 2 billion dollars.