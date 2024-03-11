Google recently shed light on a detail that did not go unnoticed in the eyes of technology enthusiasts: the Mountain View giant confirmed that the Pixel 8a is indeed on the way. The previously released Android 14 QPR1 update introduced a battery statistics extension that included charging cycle count and battery manufacturing date. However, with the March 2024 update for Pixel phones, this feature mysteriously disappeared.

Google made it clear on a bug tracking page that this change was intentional, explaining that the page was never intended to appear on existing devices. Instead, the company's response reads, “the new Android battery statistics are only supported on the Pixel 8a and future Pixel devices.” This decision highlights a clear intent by Google to reserve certain innovations for its latest models, officially confirming the imminent launch of the Pixel 8a. The budget version of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to launch in the coming months, likely to coincide with the Google I/O event in May.