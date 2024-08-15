AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/14/2024 – 22:09

Google indicated on Wednesday (14) that a group of cyber pirates affiliated with Iran, known as APT42, has been trying to attack the campaigns of the Democratic and Republican candidates for president of the United States since May.

“In May and June, APT42 targeted the messaging accounts of a dozen people close to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, including current and former U.S. government officials and people associated with their respective campaigns,” a Google team responsible for analyzing online threats said in a blog post.

The tech giant detailed that it “blocked numerous attempts by APT42 to connect to the personal messages of individuals under attack,” which continue to occur.

Google’s cybersecurity experts “continue to observe failed attempts by APT42 to compromise the accounts of individuals affiliated with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump,” as campaign teams from both parties had previously warned.

According to them, cybercriminals use well-known tactics such as trying to contact their targets by posing as journalists, then sending “phishing” emails containing fake links with which they seek to access their victims’ emails.

According to Google, APT42 is a hacking group associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s ideological armed force.

The hackers also attempted to target “high-profile users in Israel and the United States,” particularly government and diplomatic officials.

Democrat Kamala Harris’ campaign team said Tuesday it has been the target of cyberattacks from other countries.

The United States warned Iran on Monday that it would face consequences if it tried to interfere in the presidential election, after Trump’s team also said it had been targeted by cyberattacks, attributing them to “foreign sources.”