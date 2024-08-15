Google Confirms Iran’s Cyberattacks on Biden and Trump Campaigns

Google has confirmed cyberattacks from Iran on US President Joe Biden’s headquarters, as well as on the election headquarters of former President Donald Trump. This is stated in report Google.

The Iranian government-backed hacking group is said to have targeted “the personal email accounts of about a dozen people associated with Biden and Trump, including current and former U.S. government officials and people associated with the campaigns” in May and June.