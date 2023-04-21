Alphabet announces the merger of Google Brain and DeepMind. The group wants to develop AI software that can process both text input and images – similar to OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Dhe Google parent company Alphabet has announced a merger of its research divisions Google Brain and DeepMind for the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Demis Hassabis, the previous CEO of DeepMind, will head the new department, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Thursday.

The merger will ensure “bold and responsible development of general AI”. In the future, Alphabet will work on multimodal AI, in which the systems not only react to text input, but can also deal with images.

This capability is a key feature of the latest version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT software, GPT-4. The US group is supported by Microsoft and has made the headlines with its product in recent months on the subject of generative AI. After the announcement, Alphabet shares were up almost one percent in a weak environment.