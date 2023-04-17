Google will roll out new artificial intelligence tools next month, with more major innovations coming this fall: this is what the New York Times reveals, writing that these new tools will initially be available only in the United States and open to a maximum of one million of user testers. It is not clear what these tools, which have the code name “Magi”, will be used for, but they will continue on the path of adopting generative AI in everyday life, as Google has already tried to do with Bard. The goal of Bard and the AI ​​applied to Google will be to make access to complex information easier and more intuitive, translating questions formulated in natural language into more precise search queries and returning relevant results efficiently.

Google thus continues its run-up to Microsoft, which is integrating OpenAI solutions into its Bing search engine, and in the future will launch a version of Office with an AI assistant. Microsoft recently removed the waiting list to try out the new artificial intelligence in its Bing search engine, based on OpenAI’s GPT-4. In fact, it is sufficient to subscribe to the “new” Bing, join the waiting list and see your profile approved immediately. The company commented that at the moment it has decided to open the new technology to everyone, albeit still in beta, to improve it and allow even more people to test and improve it. In fact, OpenAI’s AI knows how to respond based on context and complex speeches, and improves as it is used.